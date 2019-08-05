Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gio Urshela had a really rough sixth inning.

The New York Yankees third baseman was at the dish during Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox and hit not one, but two foul balls off his right and left legs.

First, he smacked one off his right knee and was in visible pain. He remained in the game but fouled another pitch off his left shin. Urshela again was in visible pain as he fell to the ground and remained there for several minutes. He finished his at-bat and grounded out and was seen at his position in the top half of the seventh.

The beating he took at the plate, though, prompted Twitter to think of some pretty funny tweets, as well as questions as to whether the infielder is even human.

How many limbs are left for Urshela to foul balls off of? — Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) August 5, 2019

My heart feels like Urshela’s knees — Tay (@TayB_8) August 5, 2019

In one at-bat, Gio Urshela fouled a ball off of his own right upper-kneecap then off of his left shin. He is a Yankee Legend — Travis Reyes (@_WineDad) August 5, 2019

How is Gio Urshela even standing on his own two feet right now? — Ben Wertz (@bigbenwertz) August 5, 2019

STEEL URSHELA — Holden (@hold6n) August 5, 2019

Gio Urshela can have both my legs. — ᴍᴘ (@MarkAPier) August 5, 2019

Gio Urshela is made of steel — Craig Clements (@BaconandCraigs1) August 5, 2019

It probably was a relief to Yankees fans to see Urshela remain in the game considering the laundry list of injuries the team currently is dealing with.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images