The Yankees may not have made a move at this year’s MLB trade deadline, but the team isn’t fretting over their future.

At least, New York reliever Zack Britton isn’t.

“I’ve played against the Yankees my whole career,” he said, per SNY’s Scott Thompson. “This is by far the best team I’ve seen them put together since I’ve been in the big leagues. So I think we got a really good shot with the guys in-house.”

Just how confident is he?

“Obviously we gotta play better than we have over the last few weeks. But if we do and guys pitch and hit to their potential, play defense to their potential, we’re better than every team.”

Bold.

The Yankees currently hold first place in the American League East with a 7.5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and a 10-game lead over the Boston Red Sox. But with 75 games left in the regular season, and considering New York’s recent concerns on the mound, anything still is possible.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images