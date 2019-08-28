Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s hardly a secret that Zdeno Chara is an absolute animal.

The 42-year-old Boston Bruins captain has remained a top-pairing defenseman this long due in part to his well-documented, insane workout routine. And since joining Instagram, Chara has given fans a peek behind the scenes into his day-to-day life — which oftentimes includes a workout of some kind.

On Wednesday, Chara shared a photo from a workout in his native Slovakia, complete with a motivational message.

The Bruins kick off training camp in just a couple weeks, and they’ll already be dealing with some absences on the blue line. Because of that, it’ll be as imperative as ever that Chara is ready to go, and by the looks of it, it seems he is.

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images