It’s no secret, Zion Williamson is one talented athlete.

The 19-year-old basketball phenom has drawn the attention of fans across the country with his incredible skill and electric personality. And he’s got the numbers to back up the swagger, too, averaging 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game in his sole season with Duke University before being selected by the New Orleans Pelicans with the first overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Despite all this, there’s one thing the former Blue Devil fears most about his basketball career.

“My worst fear is — and I know it’s not going to happen — you hear about people losing their love for the game. I hope that never happens to me because I love the game so much,” he told ESPN. “If that happens to me, I’d be so hurt.”

We’d be hurt, too.

That said, we don’t think it’s going to happen, either.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images