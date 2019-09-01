Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some throwback racing, NASCAR fans?

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. With a majority of drivers running throwback paint schemes, the race is one of the most eye-popping and exciting events on the motorsports calendar.

William Byron will start on the pole alongside Brad Keselowski, while Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez will round out the starting five.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Southern 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images