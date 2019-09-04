Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Nadal is in the driver’s seat at the U.S. Open.

The final grand slam tournament continued on a wild ride Tuesday night with Roger Federer’s shocking loss, joining top-seeded Novak Djokovic on the sideline with an early exit. That means it’s all set up for No. 2 Nadal to win his fourth U.S. Open and second in three years.

Of course, that’s still far from a given considering how things have played out at Flushing Meadows. Nadal is back in action Wednesday in the quarterfinals, facing off against Diego Schwartzman with a berth to the semis on the line.

Here’s how to watch Nadal-Schwartzman.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

