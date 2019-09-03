Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Serena Williams once again has a chance to make history Tuesday night.

The tennis superstar is pursuing the seventh U.S. Open title of her illustrious career, and a win in the quarterfinals would set additional history on her road back to the finals. If Williams can by Wang Qiang at Flushing Meadows, it will mark Williams’ 100th career U.S. Open match win. Only Chris Evert, with 101, has won more, meaning Williams can set the record if she wins the tournament.

Here’s how to watch Tuesday night’s match.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

