2019 WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation raised more than $3.6 million in 36-hour broadcast

More than $57 million raised over 18 years for the Jimmy Fund to support adult and pediatric patient care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

BOSTON — The Jimmy Fund, WEEI Sports Radio Network (93.7 FM), New England Sports Network (NESN), and the Boston Red Sox are proud to announce that the 18th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon presented by Arbella Insurance Foundation raised more than $3.6 million for adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The inspirational two-day event featured personal stories from Dana-Farber patients, doctors, care providers, and researchers, and has raised more than $57 million since its inception in 2002.

The fundraiser was broadcast live from Fenway Park on Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21, from 6 a.m. to midnight. The event included special appearances from Jimmy Fund Captain and Red Sox player Brock Holt, Red Sox player Mookie Betts, Chairman of the Jimmy Fund Larry Lucchino, New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft along with President Jonathan Kraft, New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady, City of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Boston Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck and Head Coach Brad Stevens, Red Sox Manager Alex Cora, and Boston Bruins Head Coach Bruce Cassidy.

Dana-Farber pediatric and adult patients attended games both nights and took part in special onfield activities from singing the national anthem to serving as honorary team members, bat girls and boys, and announcing batters.

A group of Red Sox players’ wives also volunteered at the event by answering telephone calls from donors giving contributions. Chairman of the Jimmy Fund Larry Lucchino, a former Dana-Farber patient, spoke on television and radio about his treatment and the important relationship between the Red Sox and the Jimmy Fund.

New this year, the Red Sox Foundation, in partnership with Ascend Fundraising Solutions, also guaranteed a $250,000 jackpot for the 50/50 Raffle, which took place leading up to and during the event. A portion of proceeds benefitted the Jimmy Fund.

Some of the largest gifts supporting the Jimmy Fund included:

– Find Mass Money ($362,132)

– Red Sox Partners Challenge ($149,500)

– Arbella Insurance Foundation ($100,000)

– Applebee’s ($95,664)

– Red Sox Foundation ($83,125)

– Dunk on Cancer ($75,442)

– Terry Brennan’s Drive for the Jimmy Fund ($55,455)

– Bob’s Discount Furniture ($50,000)

– Grousbeck Family Foundation ($50,000)

– The Gillette Company ($35,000)

– Lyons Family of Newbury, MA ($30,000)

– Boston Bruins ($25,000)

– Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation ($25,000)

– Shawn Thornton Foundation ($25,000)

– UFC ($25,000)

– Katsaros Family Foundation ($25,000)

“The WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon never fails to show the true generosity of New Englanders,” said Joe Zarbano, WEEI Program Director. “We’re humbled to have been able to share the remarkably brave and courageous stories from those battling cancer at Dana-Farber and we look forward to next year as we continue to make progress in our unified fight.”

“We are grateful to all of Red Sox nation for their generous contributions to this year’s Jimmy Fund Telethon” said Sean McGrail, NESN’s President and CEO. “Virtually all of our colleagues volunteered during the event to tell the stories of patients, caregivers and raise awareness for the remarkable work being done at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”

“Each year, our Arbella team is proud to be a part of the Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, and this year we were even more proud and humbled to be recognized by Dana-Farber with the Boston Red Sox Jimmy Fund Award,” said John Donohue, chairman, president, and CEO of the Arbella Insurance Group and chairman of the Arbella Insurance Foundation. “For more than a decade, we have committed our support to the Jimmy Fund’s fight against cancer in children and adults at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. We are grateful to WEEI, NESN, the Red Sox, the Jimmy Fund, and Dana-Farber for the important work they do to further cancer research and care right here in our communities.”

“Thank you to Red Sox Nation, WEEI, and NESN for helping us to raise more than $3.6 million for adult and pediatric cancer care and research at Dana-Farber,” said Larry Lucchino, Chairman of the Jimmy Fund, Dana-Farber Trustee, and President/CEO Emeritus of the Red Sox. “The powerful stories shared by patients and Dana-Farber doctors and nurses during this year’s WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon continue to inspire listeners to support the important work that is being done at Dana-Farber.”

For more information please visit www.jimmyfundradiotelethon.org.

About WEEI & Entercom Communications Corp.

WEEI 93.7FM is an Entercom Communication Corp radio station, the flagship of the WEEI sports radio network, and the home of the Boston Red Sox. Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the fourth-largest radio broadcasting company in the U.S., reaching and engaging more than 40 million people a week through its portfolio of highly rated stations in top markets across the country. Entercom is a purpose-driven company, deeply committed to entertaining and informing its listeners with the best locally curated music, news, sports, and talk content, driven by compelling local personalities. Entercom delivers superior ROI by connecting its customers and audiences through its leading local brands and unparalleled local marketing solutions, which include over 4,000 events each year, and its SmartReach Digital product suite. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.Entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For six consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the country’s most visited sports websites with a state-of-theart HD studio dedicated to digital video productions. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About the Arbella Insurance Group and the Arbella Insurance Foundation

Established in 1988, the Arbella Insurance Group (www.arbella.com) is a company with more than $800M in revenue with approximately $1.5B in assets, headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts. Arbella is a customer-focused regional property and casualty insurance company, providing personal and business insurance in Massachusetts and Connecticut, and business insurance in Rhode Island and New Hampshire. The Arbella Insurance Group founded the Arbella Insurance Foundation in 2004. Recognized as one of the Boston Business Journal’s “Top Charitable Contributors” for twelve consecutive years, the mission of Arbella’s Foundation is to engage in activities and to support not-for-profit organizations that have a significant positive impact on the people and communities served by Arbella.