It’s been almost a year since Jimmy Garoppolo played in a regular season NFL game, but that all changes Sunday afternoon.
Garoppolo and the San Fransisco 49ers will open their season the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium. Garoppolo tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2018 season and had a disastrous preseason debut. But he looks to put that all behind him and start fresh.
Bruce Arians will be on the sideline for the first time since coming out of retirement this year to coach Jameis Winston and the rest of the Tampa Bay squad.
Here’s how to watch 49ers vs. Bucs:
Start Time: Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:25 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images