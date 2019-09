Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joel Embiid has landed himself in some hot water with Philadelphia fans.

The 76ers center tweeted “Go Pack Go” during the first quarter of Thursday night’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Philadelphia Eagles. To no one’s surprise, it didn’t sit well with Philly fans whatsoever.

So, naturally, they unleashed their wrath.

jo dont do this. pic.twitter.com/aBN36dVygP — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) September 27, 2019

wut — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 27, 2019

I hope your foot snaps again — csoesq (@CSOesq) September 27, 2019

Just when I thought Ben Simmons was my least favorite Philadelphia athlete — Boles (@icecreamboles) September 27, 2019

Something tells us life will move on.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images