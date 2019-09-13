Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some are passionate enough to eat, sleep and breathe their craft.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has taken that notion to a whole new level.

New York currently sits atop the American League East, but it hasn’t been the smoothest ride. The team has battled the injury bug throughout the 2019 season and still has managed to collect the best record in the division.

Earning that spot took some dedication from Boone, who’s sometimes found himself crashing at a fairly unusual location.

“Yeah, I’ve (slept at Yankee Stadium) a handful of times this year. I actually enjoy it,” he told The Athletic’s Lindsey Adler. “I’ve got a nice comfy pull-out in my office now, but I do it more if the game goes late, especially on weekdays when we have a day game the next day, where I know I’ll be dealing with traffic and stuff. So it’s more of a, don’t race home to get back here. I actually enjoy those occasional nights when I know I don’t have to rush out of there.”

Now, that’s dedication.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images