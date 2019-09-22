Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox’s 2019 season did not go as planned.

Boston officially was eliminated from the postseason Friday night following a Cleveland Indians win, meaning the organization’s focus now shifts to the offseason. For Alex Cora, this means hitting the refresh button and setting his sights on improving for the 2020 campaign.

The Red Sox manager says he’s “already preparing” for next season and is looking forward to a productive and busy offseason.

To hear everything Cora said, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images