Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots unveiled their sixth Super Bowl banner Sunday night at Gillette Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but will we see No. 7 this time next year?

Of course, we won’t know that until February, but if you ask Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, he believes New England fans will watch their team go back-to-back.

“Just to watch what they do is impressive,” Cora said, per Providence Journal’s Bill Koch. “It seems like we’re going to be watching another Super Bowl here in Boston.”

It’s hard to argue with Cora considering how some of the matchups — especially in the AFC — went Sunday. Plus, the Patriots have an absolutely stacked offense and only will be adding to it come Week 2 with the addition of Antonio Brown.

We don’t think anyone (in New England, at least) will mind watching another banner ceremony at Gillette Stadium come Sept. 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images