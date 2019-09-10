Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Ortiz is a Boston legend.

The former slugger threw out the first pitch Monday night for the Boston Red Sox making his first public appearance since suffering a gunshot wound in June.

After the game, his former teammate, and current manager of the Red Sox Alex Cora said the 43-year-old is in a “great place,” and even said that he is a “rockstar baseball player.” To hear Cora’s full comments, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images