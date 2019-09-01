Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Angels in Sunday’s series finale by score of 4-3, capping off their West Coast trip with a third consecutive series victory.

J.D. Martinez clubbed his team-leading 34th home run of the season in the win, which has been a trend of late for the designated hitter. Manager Alex Cora noted this after the game by discussing Martinez’s impressive stretch.

“Pretty road trip to say the least,” Cora said. “Seems like he’s found his rhythm.”

To hear everything Cora said, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images