The Red Sox are all but eliminated from the 2019 postseason, and now it seems Boston is aiming for a healthy start to 2020.

David Price, who’s been dealing with a nagging wrist issue, will be shut down for the remainder of the season. Manager Alex Cora confirmed the move Wednesday during his appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria.”

“With David (Price), that’s what we are gonna do,” Cora told Glenn Ordway, Lou Merloni and Christian Fauria. “… It will benefit us to get a jump-start … 13 days now will benefit us 13 days down the road”

Cora met with reporters ahead of Boston’s game against the San Francisco Giants and said he feels shutting Price down now gets a head start for next year.

“I think it’s a head start to next year,” he said, per the Eagle Tribune’s Chris Mason. “It’s the smart thing to do.”

Price was 7-5 with a 4.28 ERA over 22 starts this season before being sidelined.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images