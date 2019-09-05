Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It seemed that Michael Chavis was just days away from rejoining the Boston Red Sox lineup.

Now, it appears that no longer is the case. Chavis, who was in Triple-A Pawtucket rehabbing a AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, was sidelined last week with soreness in his right side. The infielder had rejoined the Red Sox while remaining on the IL, and it seems he re-aggravated the injury on Wednesday.

Manager Alex Cora said that Chavis is dealing with a right oblique injury and gave a rather grim outlook on the infielder’s possibility of returning this season.

Michael Chavis had a setback and he’s been shutdown from all baseball activity. He took grounders yesterday, tried to swing the bat but the oblique started bothering him. Cora said they are running out of time and it will be tough for him to come back at this point. #RedSox — Guerin Austin (@guerinaustin) September 5, 2019

Chavis suffered a setback with the right oblique on Wednesday. Cora: ‘We’re running out of time.’ That said, Cora says there’s been no thought to adding Dalbec to the roster. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) September 5, 2019

Chavis reportedly aggravated the injury while stretching his back, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.

Chavis did not re-aggravate his oblique strain with a swing. He was stretching his back. He's disappointed as he had been gearing up to play again. 95 games: .254/.322/.444 with 18 HRs, 58 RBIs. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) September 5, 2019

Chavis batted .276 with three home runs in nine games with the PawSox. Chavis is batting .254 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI.

