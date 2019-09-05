It seemed that Michael Chavis was just days away from rejoining the Boston Red Sox lineup.
Now, it appears that no longer is the case. Chavis, who was in Triple-A Pawtucket rehabbing a AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, was sidelined last week with soreness in his right side. The infielder had rejoined the Red Sox while remaining on the IL, and it seems he re-aggravated the injury on Wednesday.
Manager Alex Cora said that Chavis is dealing with a right oblique injury and gave a rather grim outlook on the infielder’s possibility of returning this season.
Chavis reportedly aggravated the injury while stretching his back, according to The Boston Globe’s Pete Abraham.
Chavis batted .276 with three home runs in nine games with the PawSox. Chavis is batting .254 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images