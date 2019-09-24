Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox may have been eliminated from postseason contention, but Boston still is trying to end the season on a positive note.

There are just two more three-game series left on the Red Sox’s 2019 schedule, so there’s still plenty of baseball left for Boston to play. And manager Alex Cora hopes his team will continue to “play hard” as the season comes to a close.

Hear more of Cora’s comments in the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images