The Red Sox and Dave Dombrowski parted ways after Boston dropped its third of a four-game set against the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Dombrowkski spent the last four seasons in Boston and helped lead the team to three straight American League East division titles as well as a World Series championship just 10 months ago.

There’s no denying the Red Sox were immensely successful just a year ago, but things haven’t gone nearly as planned this season and the team decided a change needed to be made.

Manager Alex Cora addressed the media ahead of Monday’s finale against New York, and believes it comes down to his squad not being able to perform the way it did in 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images