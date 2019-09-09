Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox and Dave Dombrowski parted ways after Boston dropped its third of a four-game set against the New York Yankees on Sunday night.

Dombrowkski spent the last four seasons in Boston and helped lead the team to three straight American League East division titles as well as a World Series championship just 10 months ago.

There’s no denying the Red Sox were immensely successful just a year ago, but things haven’t gone nearly as planned this season and the team decided a change needed to be made.

Manager Alex Cora addressed the media ahead of Monday’s finale against New York, and believes it comes down to his squad not being able to perform the way it did in 2018. “For me it’s hard because someone lost their job because we didn’t do our job on the field. I’m the one running the show. I’m the manager. I’m the one that puts these guys in a position to be successful and we haven’t been successful.” This season certainly hasn’t been what it was last year, as Boston is fighting for a wild-card spot with just a few weeks left in the regular season. Check out part of Cora’s presser below: "For me it’s hard because someone lost their job because we didn’t do our job on the field." – Alex Cora in the @Amica Pregame Press Conference. pic.twitter.com/4dqSntrvU6 — NESN (@NESN) September 9, 2019

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images