Antonio Brown is in some hot water right now.
The New England Patriots wide receiver had a civil lawsuit filed against him by a former trainer, who alleged that he sexually assaulted and raped her in 2017 and 2018.
When Brown signed with the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady reportedly offered to let Brown stay with him until he gets settled in New England, but that was before this news broke. It’s not certain whether or not Brown took him up on the offer, but with that in mind, Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, dropped an interesting Instagram post Wednesday morning about judging others.
It's easy to make quick judgments about someone, but what a person shows to the world can be just a tiny piece of themselves. We never know what someone is really going through, all their challenges, pain and scars .
That’s why it's important to be loving, kind, respectful and treat everyone the way you would like to be treated. ❤️
É fácil fazermos julgamentos apressados sobre alguém, mas o que uma pessoa mostra ao mundo pode ser apenas uma pequena parte dela. Nunca sabemos o que alguém está realmente passando, todos os seus desafios, dores e cicatrizes.
Por isso é importante sermos amáveis, gentis, respeitar e tratar a todos da maneira que gostaríamos de ser tratados.
Who knows whether or not this is at all tied to Brown, but if nothing else the timing is curious.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is set to address the media Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. ET.
