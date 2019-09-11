Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is in some hot water right now.

The New England Patriots wide receiver had a civil lawsuit filed against him by a former trainer, who alleged that he sexually assaulted and raped her in 2017 and 2018.

When Brown signed with the Patriots, quarterback Tom Brady reportedly offered to let Brown stay with him until he gets settled in New England, but that was before this news broke. It’s not certain whether or not Brown took him up on the offer, but with that in mind, Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, dropped an interesting Instagram post Wednesday morning about judging others.

Who knows whether or not this is at all tied to Brown, but if nothing else the timing is curious.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is set to address the media Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images