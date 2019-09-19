Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There was a bit of a surprise on the New England Patriots injury report Wednesday,

Quarterback Tom Brady was a limited participant with a calf injury, which came as a shock to many after Brady looked sharp and played the entirety of New England’s 43-0 thumping of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

When golfer Phil Mickelson caught wind of the news, he couldn’t help but offer to lend a hand. He took to Twitter to indicate that he was willing to fly up to Massachusetts and “not let inadequate calves hold (Brady) back.”

Brady saw the tweet and couldn’t help but respond.

The Phil Mickelson Method… for jacked calves? Sign me up. https://t.co/HFYFGltplp — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) September 19, 2019

A TB12 and Mickelson Method crossover? That sure would be something.

