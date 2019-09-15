Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Day 2 of Boston Bruins training camp was a bit more physical than Day 1, with head coach Bruce Cassidy putting his players in 1-on-1 battles and other physical drills.

And for Anders Bjork, it’s just what he needed.

Bjork is coming off a second shoulder surgery that ended his season with the Providence Bruins prematurely last year. He’s been plagued with a nagging shoulder issue that’s kept him from reaching his full potential the previous two seasons. The winger is ready to do what it takes to get himself on the Opening Day roster, and further proved that Saturday by engaging fully in the drills, from taking and giving hits.

“I think it’s good, especially coming off a shoulder injury, to kind of take some hits and get used to that, absorbing hits and stuff and giving some too,” Bjork told reporters Saturday. “My shoulder’s held up pretty good, so I think it’s just, from a confidence standpoint, good to receive some of those hits and battles like that.”

But was Bjork worried about his shoulder with the physicality?

“I think it’s something I try to work on, not being hesitant and going to battles with courage,” he said. “I think when you hold out a little bit and you’re hesitant, that’s when you can run into injury trouble because you can be in an awkward position. That’s kind of my focus to go hard and strong on those battles.”

🎥 Anders Bjork after two days of camp: "It’s just good to be out there competing…practices have been good, high pace and we’re learning stuff too. Trying to get our habits and systems down." pic.twitter.com/YHIGx66Tgj — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 14, 2019

The 23-year-old looked strong during the 2019 Prospects Challenge, netting the game-winning goal over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Bjork also earned high praise from Providence head coach Jay Leach, calling him the “best player” during the Prospects Game.

Only time will tell if Bjork will be in an eight-spoked B jersey come Oct. 3.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images