Anders Bjork certainly made an impact during Game 1 of the 2019 Prospects Challenge in Buffalo, N.Y. when he netted the game-winning goal with just 1.9 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Boston Bruins winger, who has been sidelined the previous two seasons with shoulder injuries, is fighting for a spot on the roster for the upcoming season. Bjork said he’s ready for the challenge that is ahead of him, and the way he played in Game 1 seemed to prove that.

After Friday’s win, the 23-year-old earned some high praise from Providence Bruins head coach Jay Leach.

“He was a game-breaker. Probably the best player out there, in my opinion,” he told NHL.com’s Laney Byler. “You can tell he’s worked on a little bit of his strength, and he’s certainly electric with the puck. Had his wheels moving and he was a very effective player for us from start to finish.”

Not too bad considering Bjork hasn’t played in a game in eight months.

It certainly will be interesting to see how the winger ends up come Oct. 3 when Boston opens its 2019-20 season against the Dallas Stars on the road. But if he continues to show this kind of potential, it will be hard to send him to Providence to begin the year.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Hoffman/USA TODAY Sports Images