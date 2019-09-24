It’s probably safe to say that Antonio Brown didn’t take his Tuesday court appearance very seriously.
Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots on Friday, appeared in a Miami-area Court on Tuesday to take part in a videotaped deposition, which originally was scheduled for May. The troubled receiver was named in a civil lawsuit for allegedly causing significant damage to a multi-million dollar condo he was renting last year.
While walking into the building, Brown pulled out his cell phone and recorded video eventually posted on his Instagram story.
Take a look:
And here’s video of Brown arriving at the building in Aventura, Fla., courtesy of WPLG-TV:
Weird stuff.
NFL Media’s Mike Giardi summed it up best in this tweet:
Tuesday’s court appearance comes a day after Brown announced he had re-enrolled at Central Michigan University. The 31-year-old apparently will take four online courses, including Technical Writing.
As for the Patriots, they beat the New York Jets on Sunday, three days after releasing Brown. Next up for the defending Super Bowl champions is a matchup with the 3-0 Bills in Buffalo.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images