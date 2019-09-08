Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a wild day, to say the least, for New England Patriots fans and Antonio Brown.

The star wide receiver was released Saturday morning by the Raiders after demanding Oakland to do so on Instagram. It didn’t take long for the team to grant his wish, just as it didn’t take long for Brown to find a new home.

The 31-year-old agreed to a one-year deal with New England and confirmed the news on his social media accounts.

And while Brown won’t be eligible to play in the Patriots’ season opener Sunday night against the first team he forced his way out from — the Pittsburgh Steelers — that isn’t stopping him from going crazy on Instagram, as showcased by his two latest posts.

The first picture is Brown standing next to his new teammate Julian Edelman with the caption, “Lets get 7 #WesleyandWoody#grammies”

The next is a cartoon image of Brown sitting down in a pile of money while wearing a Patriots jersey with “Business Is Boomin” illuminated in the background. He went for a simpler caption with “The Patriot Way.”

It certainly will be interesting to see how Brown adapts to said “Patriot Way,” given his history with his two previous teams.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images