Suspended or not, Antonio Brown still is annoying.

The ever-disgruntled Oakland Raiders wide receiver has had a pretty wild last few days, reportedly getting into an altercation with GM Mike Mayock which led the Raiders to mull over suspending the star wide receiver for their Week 1 contest.

After giving his own side of the story, it seems that things have been reconciled — for now — between the two sides and it appears that Brown will indeed suit up Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

But unless you’re new here, you probably know this is not the end of Brown’s antics. Need proof?

The wide out took to Instagram on Friday, posting a shirtless photo of himself on a boat, staring off into the distance with a cell phone in hand. The caption: “You can hol me down through these trouble times or be another victim to my stubborn pride #stuccinthegrind🏁”

*Insert eye roll here*

It’s pretty clear that Brown plans on pushing just about every boundary he can. And he’ll probably get away with it because, well, talent.

In other news, Brown has re-followed the Raiders on Instagram, but Derek Carr remained unfollowed (gasp).

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images