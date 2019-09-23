Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown saga has taken another unpredictable turn.

This time, however, the troubled receiver might be doing something worth celebrating.

As you surely know by now, Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday. At first seemingly at peace with the franchise’s decision, the 31-year-old spent Sunday morning going off the rails on Twitter, most notably attacking Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brown, who reportedly is filing a $10 million grievance against the Patriots, also claimed that he’s done playing in the NFL because owners refuse to “pay up.”

So, what does he plan to do in lieu of playing football? Return to school, apparently.

Brown announced the decision and shared a course list in a post on his Instagram story Monday morning. We went ahead and looked up which courses the ex-Patriot supposedly is taking in his fall semester at Central Michigan University, which he previously attended from 2007 to 2009.

Take a look:

So, I looked up the classes Antonio Brown supposedly is taking. Quite the course load! Technical Writing (needed, we all can agree)

Introduction to Management

Death and Dying (lol)

Racism and Inequality https://t.co/U92TuHa7hn pic.twitter.com/I93Klrt9Cq — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 23, 2019

If this is genuine, then Brown should be applauded for making a positive change in his life. Fans have every reason to be skeptical, however.

In their first game since releasing Brown, the Patriots earned a 30-14 victory Sunday afternoon over the New York Jets. Next up for New England is a Week 4 showdown in Buffalo against the 3-0 Bills.

