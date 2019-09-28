Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown social media beef tour continues.

Brown, who currently is a free agent after he was released by the New England Patriots last Friday, but the maligned wide receiver certainly has not fallen out of the spotlight one bit. Brown has remained a constant presence on social media, recently getting in a spat with Eric Weddle.

Now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has come into the crosshairs.

Mayfield drew Brown’s attention on Friday night when the quarterback took a shot at Brown in an Instagram comment.

“You’re right… let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off,” Mayfield commented to a user that accused him of posting “AB-ish style posts” on the app.

Brown clapped back qoute retweeting an article on Mayfield arrest during his time in college with the Oklahoma Sooners, adding that he should never have been drafted ahead of Baltimore Ravens breakout star Lamar Jackson.

Should of never been drafted before Lamar Jackson what a big scam https://t.co/4Egf0Z05G2 — AB (@AB84) September 28, 2019

Well, if there were any Brown to the Browns rumors circulating out there … it’s safe to say those can be put to bed.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images