After a controversial week following sexual assault and rape allegations, Antonio Brown made his New England Patriots debut in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

It was an impressive showing for going through just one week of practice, as the All-Pro wide receiver made four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown. But following the game, he was nowhere to be found.

By the time the Patriots’ locker room opened for postgame media availability, Brown’s locker was cleaned out. The 31-year-old was gone before anyone had the chance to speak with him, which is against league rules, according to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

Btw, the league is looking into the skipping out on media responsibilities by Antonio Brown. By league rule, all players who play are suppose to make themselves available postgame. Brown did not. Fine could be forthcoming. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 16, 2019

As MassLive’s Andrew Callahan noted after Sunday’s win, Brown has yet to speak to the media since arriving in New England.

Whether the Patriots made sure Brown was unavailable or the 31-year-old did so on his own remains to be seen. Time will tell if he receives a fine from the league.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images