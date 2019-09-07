Well, it happened.
So tired were the Oakland Raiders of Antonio Brown’s antics that they decided to go nuclear.
Such a move was a long time coming in some senses, but it also is a bit of a surprise. Brown is an electric talent, and the distractions he brings off the field usually become more palatable given his on-the-field abilities. However, between issues with his helmet, feet and general manager, things went sideways before he even could play a regular season snap for the Raiders.
Oakland acquired Brown over the offseason after he forced his way out from the Steelers, burning the bridge in a big way upon his departure from Pittsburgh. Where exactly he lands now remains a mystery, especially since it’s tough to gauge what kind of market he’s going to have.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images