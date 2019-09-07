Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, it happened.

So tired were the Oakland Raiders of Antonio Brown’s antics that they decided to go nuclear.

The Raiders have released WR Antonio Brown from the team today. — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 7, 2019

Such a move was a long time coming in some senses, but it also is a bit of a surprise. Brown is an electric talent, and the distractions he brings off the field usually become more palatable given his on-the-field abilities. However, between issues with his helmet, feet and general manager, things went sideways before he even could play a regular season snap for the Raiders.

Oakland acquired Brown over the offseason after he forced his way out from the Steelers, burning the bridge in a big way upon his departure from Pittsburgh. Where exactly he lands now remains a mystery, especially since it’s tough to gauge what kind of market he’s going to have.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images