We all knew this Antonio Brown thing wasn’t going to just go away, right?

The Oakland Raiders wideout reportedly was nearing a suspension for his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, but on Friday it was announced that he would play in Week 1. Brown then proceeded to drop a video that featured a private conversation between him and head coach Jon Gruden.

But now, Brown is back to probably not playing again in Week 1. He was fined for conduct detrimental to the team which in turn voided guaranteed money — and let’s just saw Brown isn’t happy about it.

In his latest Instagram post, Antonio Brown says "release me Raiders." (via AB/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/z3e2UjfN4d — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2019

By fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 last night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, per league sources. This could help explain why Brown is now asking the Raiders for his release. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

In addition to fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 for conduct detrimental to the team that voided $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his contract, the Raiders sent Brown a letter that he no longer will be entitled to termination pay if they release him, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

I just got an email from Antonio Brown. He tells me the team “took away my guarantees.” He added there’s “no way I play after they took that and made my contract week to week.” So at this moment, once again, don’t expect AB to play on Monday Night Football. — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) September 7, 2019

What a mess.

The Raiders don’t play until Monday night, so things can change (they’ve been changing quite often), but it’s looking increasingly irreconcilable.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images