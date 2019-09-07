We all knew this Antonio Brown thing wasn’t going to just go away, right?
The Oakland Raiders wideout reportedly was nearing a suspension for his altercation with general manager Mike Mayock, but on Friday it was announced that he would play in Week 1. Brown then proceeded to drop a video that featured a private conversation between him and head coach Jon Gruden.
But now, Brown is back to probably not playing again in Week 1. He was fined for conduct detrimental to the team which in turn voided guaranteed money — and let’s just saw Brown isn’t happy about it.
What a mess.
The Raiders don’t play until Monday night, so things can change (they’ve been changing quite often), but it’s looking increasingly irreconcilable.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images