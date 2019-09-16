Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A new allegation of sexual misconduct against Antonio Brown came to light Monday in an expansive Sports Illustrated report.

Within hours of the article’s publication, the New England Patriots wide receiver denied this allegation through his attorney, Darren Heitner, who posted the following on Twitter:

Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities. There will be no further comment at this time. — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) September 16, 2019

In the SI piece, which was written by Robert Klemko, an unnamed woman accused Brown of exposing his genitals to her while she was painting a mural in the wideout’s Pittsburgh-area home.

From Klemko:

The artist says at one point she was in a kneeling position while painting and turned to find Brown behind her, naked, holding a small hand towel over his genitals. “He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” says the woman. “I was about 40 percent done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his (penis) and starts having a conversation with me.” She took it as a clear sexual come-on. “Unfortunately, I’ve been tried (by men) a lot of times, so I just kept my cool and kept painting,” she says. “After that, it all ended abruptly.”

This incident allegedly occurred in July 2017. The woman, who did not press charges, said Brown paid her the agreed amount of $2,000 for her work but subsequently “ghosted” her, leaving the mural unfinished and preventing her from retrieving another painting she’d left at his house.

Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, also accused him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions in a lawsuit filed last Tuesday. Brown denied those allegations, as well, and reportedly rejected a $2 million settlement offer.

Brown played his first game for the Patriots on Sunday, catching four passes on eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in a 43-0 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images