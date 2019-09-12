Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In his first social media activity since officially joining the New England Patriots earlier this week, Antonio Brown live-streamed an Instagram video Thursday evening from inside the TB12 Sports Center.

Wearing a gray New England Patriots hoodie, a smiling Brown showed off different aspects of the fitness facility — owned by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his body coach/business partner, flashed his abs, preached the need for hard work and suggested the United States should have a national football team “so the world could love us.”

“The work don’t stop,” the wide receiver said. “Don’t matter what they say. Don’t matter what they hate. Somebody’s got to go to work.”

Antonio Brown went live on Instagram Live this evening from the TB12 Sports Therapy Center.pic.twitter.com/kjNA7kUR8j — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) September 12, 2019

Brown officially signed with the Patriots on Monday. One day later, his former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a federal civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually assaulting and raping her. Brown has been a full participant in each of the last two Patriots practices and could make his debut for New England this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images