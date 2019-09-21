Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown experiment in New England officially is over.

Brown was released from the New England Patriots on Friday amid the flurry of allegations and scandals surrounding the All-Pro wide receiver. The 31-year-old notably was released by the Oakland Raiders after multiple issues arose, and lasted just 11 days after signing with the Patriots.

