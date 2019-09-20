Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s tenure with the New England Patriots ended with a flurry of odd social media posts, but one of the oddest came shortly after the team officially announced his release on Friday.

Brown, an always-active social media presence, shared multiple posts on Instagram and Twitter as the Patriots were announcing they had parted ways with the wide receiver amid a host of off-field problems. After thanking both Bill Belichick and the Patriots in a series of photos, he appeared to be in a giving mood.

A half hour after his release, Brown posted a photo of the game-used ball from his lone touchdown in his four-catch, 56-year performance against the Miami Dolphins, followed by the caption, “One lucky fan can win this comment below.”

So yes, bizarre as it is, Brown began running an Instagram caption contest less than one hour after getting cut.

It’s an odd move, but his 11 days in New England were anything but conventional, so this shouldn’t surprise Patriots fans.

