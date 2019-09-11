Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The controversy surrounding Antonio Brown’s helmet seems like a lifetime ago.

Since Brown was sitting out of practices unhappy that he couldn’t wear his desired model, the Schutt Air Advantage, he was released by the Oakland Raiders, signed by the New England Patriots and accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit.

Despite the allegations, Brown was practicing with the Patriots on Wednesday. And he wasn’t sporting the Xenith Shadow model helmet he announced he would wear this season.

Brown instead is wearing a “Schutt Air XP with a titanium EGOP facemask and a Schutt Elite hardcup chinstrap,” according to Twitter user @HelmetStalker. We’ll see if the Patriots can find an Air Advantage model Brown really wants to wear. We’ll also see if he gets a Xenith Shadow shipped to him before the Patriots play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday if he even wants to wear that model anymore. That’s if Brown is even eligible to play by Week 2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images