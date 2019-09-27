Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has had plenty of time to putter around on social media, and Friday he took a break from arguing with NFL players so that he could compare himself to a boxing legend.

Brown remains a free agent after getting cut by the New England Patriots last week. He’s walked back his declaration that he would retire, but that didn’t stop him from going at it with Los Angeles Rams defensive back Eric Weddle.

On Friday, Brown decided to post a cartoon of himself as a boxer, then makes reference to Muhammad Ali’s famous “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee,” line.

Problem is, he absolutely botches the caption.

Maybe that’s exactly how he meant to phrase it, but who knows.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images