This might come as a shock, but Antonio Brown might not get it.

The star receiver signed with the New England Patriots on Sunday mere hours after his release from the Oakland Raiders. And how did Brown celebrate the news? By dropping some weird stuff on Instagram, of course.

Check out this post, which makes a mockery of “The Patriot Way.”

To be fair, the Patriots are making a mockery of their own “way” by signing someone like Brown.

Thankfully, Brown’s follow-up post was far more digestible. He still needs to look out for Chase Winovich in the comments section, though.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images