MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Sunday’s inactives are in, and Antonio Brown’s name isn’t listed.

Brown officially is active for his New England Patriots debut in Week 2 against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

Brown was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list this week after being accused of rape and sexual assault in a civil lawsuit Tuesday. The NFL reportedly will begin its investigation Monday by interviewing Brown’s accuser, Britney Taylor. Brown has denied all allegations.

Brown reportedly impressed in practice this week. He was spotted working out prior to Sunday’s game barefoot. At one point, he spoke to former Patriots wide receiver Chad Johnson.

