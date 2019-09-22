Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Where to begin?

Antonio Brown fell completely off his rocker Sunday morning, ripping everyone and everything in a series of outrageous tweets. Most notably, Brown — who was released by the New England Patriots on Friday — called out team owner Robert Kraft for his own legal woes. He also claimed he’s done with the NFL, put Shannon Sharpe on blast and basically said everybody else is to blame for his current plight.

The 31-year-old also tore into one of his former teammates, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

In particular, Brown highlighted previous allegations of rape and sexual assault that were brought against Roethlisberger. Brown, of course, recently was named in a civil lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting and raping his former trainer, Britney Taylor.

Check this out:

4 games for Big Ben crazy world I’m done with it pic.twitter.com/ZXVZXzM4xh — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

We’ll let the stupidity of that tweet speak for itself.

Brown’s release from the Patriots came hours after Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko shared screenshots of alleged texts between Brown and a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. Some Patriots players reportedly were upset by the team’s release of the star receiver.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images