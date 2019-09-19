Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown made his Patriots debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but much of the focus surrounding the All-Pro wide receiver remains off the field.

Just days after signing with New England, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer, Britney Taylor. Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko published an article shortly thereafter outlining a history of unethical practices from Brown’s past, one of which was a second sexual misconduct accusation.

Klemko joined Fox Sports Radio’s Jason Smith on Wednesday night to discuss his findings and noted that since the story was published, four people reached out to Sports Illustrated “about situations with him.” One of those people is “potentially going to file criminal charges that are not sex or debt related,” according to Klemko.

From @RobertKlemko w/us on @FoxSportsRadio – 'Since we published the Antonio Brown story in SI, we've had four people reach out to us about situations with him, and one person is potentially going to file criminal charges that are not sex or debt related.' — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) September 19, 2019

The NFL is actively investigating the accusations against Brown.

The 31-year-old made four catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins.

