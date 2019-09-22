Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots may have released Antonio Brown on Friday, but it seems we’re from done hearing about the maligned star wide receiver.

Brown has been particularly active on social media Sunday morning, taking a shot at Robert Kraft in a rant on Twitter and also seemed to endorse certain Patriots fans going after Sports Illustrated writer Robert Klemko.

The ongoing matter regarding the Patriots has to do with Brown’s contract. The Patriots obviously plan to void the wide receiver’s guaranteed money ($10 million), but Brown is filing a grievance against New England, per ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

Antonio Brown is filing a grievance to get his $10 million guaranteed from @Patriots. The @NFLPA will represent him but personal misconduct that can void guarantees is in every contract across all professional sports. Question is: Can he win the grievance? — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) September 22, 2019

Of course, after Brown’s most recent outburst, one NFL source says there is no chance Kraft will be writing a check.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images