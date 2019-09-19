Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Wide receiver Antonio Brown can’t wear No. 84 with the New England Patriots, in part, for complicated reasons involving arbitrary NFL rules.

So, Brown is wearing No. 17 with his new team. Brown explained why he chose the number in a new video posted to his YouTube channel.

Brown’s father, Eddie Brown, wore No. 17 while playing in the Arena Football League with the Albany and Indiana Firebirds.

Here’s what Brown had to say in the video:

“You know, my dad always inspired me, you know what I mean? From his work ethic, following commitment. No. 17, you know, I’ve seen that guy make a lot of touchdowns, dedicated his life, sacrificed his life. We got so much similarities, our charisma, the way we approach the field. Seeing me and seeing my dad is like seeing two identical guys. It’s kind of rare. You know it’s like seeing your son but more so like your brother. You know, our mannerisms, the way we approach the game, the way we make people feel. A lot of similarities between me and my dad. I’m glad he’s my dad.”

Eddie Brown caught 950 passes for 12,736 yards with 303 touchdowns in 10 seasons in the AFL. He was AFL MVP in 1994 and AFL Offensive Players of the Year in 1996 and 1999. He was named the AFL’s greatest player in 2006 and was inducted into the AFL Hall of Fame in 2011.

Antonio Brown has 841 career receptions for 11,263 yards with 75 touchdowns in 10 NFL seasons. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and four-time All-Pro.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images