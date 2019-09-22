Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown is unhinged.

The ex-Patriots receiver went off on Twitter on Sunday, most notably attacking Robert Kraft while citing the New England owner’s own legal woes. He also ripped the NFL as a whole, claiming he’s done with football because of canceled guaranteed deals with the Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Whether Brown truly believes he’s done nothing over the past few weeks is anybody’s guess. At the very least, the tweets continue to paint the 31-year-old as somebody incapable of holding himself accountable for anything.

Brown’s release from the Patriots came hours after Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko shared screenshots of alleged texts between Brown and a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. Some Patriots players reportedly were upset by the team’s release of the star receiver.

