Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown has been in the news quite a bit lately, and much of it is for the wrong reasons.

Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by a former trainer last week, then on Monday another sexual misconduct allegation emerged. This comes just after he signed with the New England Patriots following his release from a drama-filled tenure with the Oakland Raiders. He did play in the Patriots’ rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, reeling in a touchdown pass.

Amid the accusations, Brown took to Instagram and shared a message about faith and being supported.

Pats quarterback Tom Brady seemed to approve, as he was among those that “liked” the post.

It’s unclear what punishment will be levied against Brown, but the NFL reportedly met with Britney Taylor, the former trainer, on Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images