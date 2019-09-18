Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Antonio Brown saga took another strange turn Wednesday afternoon.

For the sake of everyone’s sanity, we’re not going rehash all the disturbing allegations recently made against the New England Patriots receiver. (You can click here for the latest on Brown’s legal troubles.)

Instead, we’re going to focus on the only mildly humorous anecdote to emerge from this mess: Fartgate.

For those unaware, Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko on Monday published a scathing story highlighting Brown’s bizarre and potentially illegal pattern of behavior. In Paragraph 23, Klemko includes testimony from a Dr. Prisk, who claimed Brown once passed gas repeatedly during an examination in 2018. “It seemed just childish to me,” Prisk told Klemko. “I’m a doctor and this man is farting in my face.”

That brings us to Wednesday, when Brown, on his Instagram story, shared screenshots of an alleged text conversation between himself and Prisk in 2018. The conversation, if genuine, seemingly took place shortly after video evidence of Brown’s ill-timed flatulence first began making the rounds on the internet.

In text overlaying the screenshot, Brown accuses Prisk of doing “anything for clout.” Whether the texts are real remains up for debate.

Take a look:

Antonio Brown shared a screenshot of "conversation" with the doctor he farted in front of. Maybe it's legit, maybe it's not. Either way this whole thing keeps getting weirder. pic.twitter.com/nISlCv9R5D — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) September 18, 2019

Of course, if these texts are real, it appears Prisk really wasn’t that offended by Brown’s bizarre actions. Or, you know, maybe he’s just posturing in an attempt to avoid an unfavorable reaction from Brown.

It’s also worth mentioning that, according to Klemko Prisk filed a civil suit against Brown for failing to pay a bill. It’s entirely possible these texts were exchanged before Brown allegedly failed to pay Prisk.

In any case, this whole thing keeps getting weirder and weirder.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images