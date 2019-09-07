Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So how’s your Saturday going, Patriots fans?

The eve of New England’s season opener always was going to bring a ton of anticipation and excitement, but Antonio Brown just jacked those emotions all the way up.

The wide receiver was cut by the Oakland Raiders on Saturday morning after demanding his release following another series of fines in the last twist of what was an unbelievable (or, incredibly believable depending on how much you follow Brown) sequence of events throughout the offseason.

After speculation (some joking, some serious) that Brown would end up in New England, well … that’s exactly what happened. The Patriots reported agreed to a one-year deal with the 31-year-old. Brown posted to Instagram, confirming the news.

Brown will not be eligible to play in the team’s opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers — Brown’s former team — but excitement surrounding the now-loaded Patriots offense has everyone buzzing. And a big part of that buzz has been many many pleading Rob Gronkowski to come out of retirement to give Tom Brady a laughable abundance of firepower.

ALL WE NEED NOW IS GRONK TO COME BACK!!! #PATSNATION — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) September 7, 2019

Brady picking up Gronk after he decides to come out of retirement pic.twitter.com/xE8ahN5brX — Sports God (@iamthesportsgod) September 7, 2019

PULL UP, GRONK — Gary Striewski (@garystriewski) September 7, 2019

Josh Gordon AND Antonio Brown. Live look in on Rob Gronkowski… pic.twitter.com/fhGT6IRWgQ — Joe Bryant (@Football_Guys) September 7, 2019

Patriots now have Antonio Brown, Edelman, and Josh Gordan with Tom Brady. Gronk… Come on back, bro!!!! Let's GO #Patriots!!!!!!!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Brian White (@actorbrianwhite) September 7, 2019

Hey Gronk, If you want to announce your return to the patriots now would be a great time. Seriously, it will fly right under the radar. Nobody will notice. — Fitzy (@FitzyGFY) September 7, 2019

Just another day in Patriots Nation.

