The New England Patriots parted ways with Antonio Brown on Friday amid a host of serious off-field allegations, and now he’s speaking out.

Brown hit Twitter by storm Sunday morning by revealing he will no longer be playing in the NFL, before quickly following that up with a shot at Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s legal woes. Now, the All-Pro wide receiver is going after FS1’s Shannon Sharpe, who blasted Brown on Twitter on Saturday.

Sharpe was accused of sexual assault while working as a CBS TV analyst, but has since moved on to a successful run as co-host of FS1’s “Undisputed.” Brown referenced this in his latest tweet Sunday morning.

“Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv still after this,” Brown wrote aside a screenshot of the accusations against Sharpe.

Check it out:

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv 📺 still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

It seems like Brown is going completely off the rails, which isn’t all that surprising considering his erratic behavior of the last year or so.

The Patriots look to go 3-0 Sunday when they take on the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

