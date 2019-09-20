Antonio Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, issued a statement shortly after the New England Patriots released his client Friday saying the All-Pro wide receiver is healthy and wants to play for another team soon.
But what if another NFL franchise doesn’t come calling?
It’s quite possible, if not likely, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter even wondering Friday whether Brown’s NFL career is over. And it’d be hard to argue with such leaguewide trepidation given the troubling allegations made against Brown recently and the overall manner in which he departed the Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers in the span of just a few months.
Which brings us to an outside-the-box suggestion made by a bunch of folks on Twitter: What if Brown joined the XFL?
The league, which is owned by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment, is set to launch — or relaunch, if we’re counting its failed 2001 season — in February, and Brown immediately would become its biggest star. This wasn’t lost on the Twitterverse, which exploded with tweets calling for AB and WWE’s boss to join forces in wake of the Patriots’ decision.
Hmm…
Well, that sure would be interesting, although Brown has bigger fish to fry right now and even McMahon might not be willing to give him another chance.
