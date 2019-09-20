Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, issued a statement shortly after the New England Patriots released his client Friday saying the All-Pro wide receiver is healthy and wants to play for another team soon.

But what if another NFL franchise doesn’t come calling?

It’s quite possible, if not likely, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter even wondering Friday whether Brown’s NFL career is over. And it’d be hard to argue with such leaguewide trepidation given the troubling allegations made against Brown recently and the overall manner in which he departed the Patriots, Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers in the span of just a few months.

Which brings us to an outside-the-box suggestion made by a bunch of folks on Twitter: What if Brown joined the XFL?

The league, which is owned by Vince McMahon’s Alpha Entertainment, is set to launch — or relaunch, if we’re counting its failed 2001 season — in February, and Brown immediately would become its biggest star. This wasn’t lost on the Twitterverse, which exploded with tweets calling for AB and WWE’s boss to join forces in wake of the Patriots’ decision.

Can't wait til Antonio Brown put up 3500 yards in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers — Chloe Bailey Stan Account (@tryna_be_famous) September 20, 2019

At this rate, Antonio Brown will wind up in the XFL as "They All Hate Me" — Brian (@RunTheJules) September 20, 2019

I know someone that enjoyed the Antonio Brown news today… #XFL pic.twitter.com/Avc3W7aVUu — Jason Fonder (@jfonder10) September 20, 2019

Antonio Brown showing up at the first #SmackDown on FOX to sign his $100 Million @XFL2020 deal pic.twitter.com/G5QxfsmeYd — Patrick Kenney (@MahoneyKenney) September 20, 2019

Antonio Brown is heading straight to the #XFL isn’t he? — Mark Allen Galvin (@GalvinDistrict) September 20, 2019

Antonio Brown to the XFL. Do it Vince or you're a coward. — Ryan (@RyanfromMA) September 20, 2019

January 8th, 2021. “Landry Jones drops back and passes to Antonio Brown who breaks two tackles on his way to the endzone. The Seattle Dragons win the XFL Championship!” -Pat Mcafee. #PatMcAfeeShow — Michael Russo (@marusso412) September 20, 2019

Which XFL team does Antonio Brown sign with? — Alex G. (@garcus80) September 20, 2019

The odds of Antonio Brown playing in the XFL just went through the roof! pic.twitter.com/6nUzeX6UGb — SportsBetting.Legal (@SportsBet_Legal) September 20, 2019

Try the #XFL.. Pretty positive your career in the NFL is done — Matt Polizzi (@PolizziMatt) September 20, 2019

Antonio Brown is going to sign with the XFL and wear a "SHEHATEME" jersey, isn't he? — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) September 20, 2019

AB, I heard the XFL is looking for WR? — Steelers fan 5339 (@behymerm) September 20, 2019

How many TDs would Antonio Brown score in the XFL? — Michael Dunlap (@DunlapSports) September 20, 2019

Hmm…

Well, that sure would be interesting, although Brown has bigger fish to fry right now and even McMahon might not be willing to give him another chance.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images