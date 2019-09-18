Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown will not face criminal charges for one sexual assault allegation levied against him in a lawsuit last week.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office said Wednesday in a statement to NFL Media it will not investigate an incident that allegedly took place within its jurisdiction because the two-year statute of limitations for such offenses has expired.

“Our office, along with the Allegheny County Police Department, made contact with counsel for the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit involving Antonio Brown,” the statement read. “Procedurally, it appears there is a statute of limitations issue in moving forward with any inquiry involving the Allegheny County allegation mentioned in the lawsuit.”

What this means is that, at least for the first two alleged offenses committed by Antonio Brown, there will be no criminal inquiry. That is potentially significant, as it relates to his eligibility and status to continue playing. https://t.co/Fj5DZdRrZb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2019

Britney Taylor, Brown’s former trainer, accused Brown of exposing his genitals to her and kissing her without consent while the two were at the wide receiver’s Pittsburgh-area home in June 2017.

Taylor’s other two allegations against Brown, including an accusation of forcible rape, stem from incidents that allegedly took place in Florida in June 2017 and May 2018. It’s unclear whether either of those will be subject to a criminal investigation. Taylor reportedly met with NFL investigators for 10 hours on Monday.

Brown, who has denied all allegations, made his New England Patriots debut this past weekend against the Miami Dolphins and is expected to be eligible for Sunday’s matchup with the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images